Assetmark Inc. Sells 19 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,418,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $112,626,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,439.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,360.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,461.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.