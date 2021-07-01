Assetmark Inc. Has $21.38 Million Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 162.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,240,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 767,774 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $21,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDBC. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.