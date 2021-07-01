IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.45.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMV opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $147.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.45. IMV has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $6.82.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. IMV had a negative return on equity of 94.95% and a negative net margin of 10,579.51%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IMV will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMV. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in IMV by 508.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of IMV by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 52,445 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of IMV by 1,747.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of IMV by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

