Open Platform (OPEN) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $72,420.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00053887 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019315 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $240.86 or 0.00714073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.38 or 0.07798279 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

