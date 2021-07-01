Assetmark Inc. Acquires 126,364 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,014,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,364 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.42% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $17,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 121.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 149,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 81,930 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 730.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 151,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 133,595 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.6% in the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 201,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 59.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 195,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 72,532 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 71.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500,000 shares during the period.

GLDM stock opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.24. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $20.63.

