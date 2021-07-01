Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.171 per share on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This is a boost from Porsche Automobil’s previous annual dividend of $0.17.

OTCMKTS:POAHY opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $12.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POAHY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Porsche Automobil presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

