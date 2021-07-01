McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 37,599 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4,288.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,167 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,451 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $19,194,000 after purchasing an additional 54,851 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.21.

NYSE:MCD opened at $230.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.20. The company has a market cap of $172.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $182.62 and a twelve month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.