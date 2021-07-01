Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $205,000 in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN stock opened at $95.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

FN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

