Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,158 shares of company stock worth $2,952,747. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $168.46 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $74.78 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

