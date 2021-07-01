Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $128,974,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 241.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $58,800,000 after buying an additional 3,394,640 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,593,000 after buying an additional 726,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3,099.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 196,477 shares in the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

F opened at $14.86 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.