UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,150,555 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 551,817 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.96% of Lyft worth $199,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 15.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 643,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,686,000 after purchasing an additional 86,710 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,382,188 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $87,242,000 after purchasing an additional 116,830 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 574.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,138 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 461.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,002 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 114,231 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYFT stock opened at $60.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.14.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

LYFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,418 shares of company stock worth $14,107,723. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

