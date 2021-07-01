UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,746,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,677 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of TC Energy worth $171,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 180.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 54.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $49.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.82. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRP. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

