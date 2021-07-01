UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,485,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,494 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $166,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,711,440,000 after acquiring an additional 946,916 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $395,322,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,415 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,591,000 after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,391,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,279,000 after acquiring an additional 301,854 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NYSE:HIG opened at $61.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.22%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

