Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes $2.72 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR opened at $42.66 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

