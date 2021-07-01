Short Interest in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Expands By 340.0%

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHI. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 861,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 50,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Investors Trust stock opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.52. John Hancock Investors Trust has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $18.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3519 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

