Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.77. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,518,000 after acquiring an additional 454,443 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $39.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.52. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $45.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

