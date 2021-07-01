Collective Trading 22% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Collective has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. One Collective coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00003388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Collective has a market cap of $287,177.83 and $150,913.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00053944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00019093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $241.56 or 0.00716404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.52 or 0.07813301 BTC.

Collective Coin Profile

Collective is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 251,421 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

