Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $135.90 Million

Brokerages expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to report sales of $135.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.02 million to $137.17 million. Stratasys posted sales of $117.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year sales of $564.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $551.25 million to $580.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $611.77 million, with estimates ranging from $567.79 million to $646.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 84.45%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSYS. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 709.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,122,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the first quarter valued at $30,269,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1,642.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,016,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 957,759 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,479,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 3,091.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 628,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 608,781 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $25.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.16. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $56.95.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

