BOMB (BOMB) Price Reaches $1.32 on Top Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00003905 BTC on popular exchanges. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $185,596.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,715.10 or 0.99990239 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00033398 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007841 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00054215 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000953 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000469 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 905,935 coins and its circulating supply is 905,147 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

