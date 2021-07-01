Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $57.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $261.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

