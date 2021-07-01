Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stephens increased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $111.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.11, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.82 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

