Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 56,159.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,693 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,995 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $34,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 235.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 141,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after acquiring an additional 51,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.62.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $90.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.08. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

