iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Stake Boosted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,028,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,482 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $45,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Shares of EWL stock opened at $48.63 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.18.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

