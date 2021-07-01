Tekla Capital Management LLC Acquires 20,000 Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Affimed worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFMD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Affimed during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Affimed during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Affimed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Shares of AFMD opened at $8.50 on Thursday. Affimed has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $835.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.13.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Affimed had a negative net margin of 144.10% and a negative return on equity of 87.56%. The company had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Affimed Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

