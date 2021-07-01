Assetmark Inc. Sells 11,193 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,193 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.28% of PulteGroup worth $38,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock opened at $54.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.58. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

