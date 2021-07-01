Tekla Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Tekla Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,628,000 after acquiring an additional 31,995 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NVO opened at $83.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $84.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.53. The stock has a market cap of $197.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.