StormX Trading 55.2% Higher This Week (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. StormX has a market cap of $210.72 million and approximately $50.08 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StormX has traded up 55.2% against the U.S. dollar. One StormX coin can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00053944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00019093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $241.56 or 0.00716404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.52 or 0.07813301 BTC.

STMX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

