Flixxo Price Up 17.1% This Week (FLIXX)

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 1st. Flixxo has a total market cap of $4.00 million and $9,110.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flixxo coin can now be purchased for $0.0475 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flixxo has traded up 17.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Flixxo

FLIXX is a coin. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. Flixxo’s official website is www.flixxo.com . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Flixxo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flixxo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flixxo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flixxo using one of the exchanges listed above.

