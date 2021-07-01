Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Equity Residential by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,766,000 after buying an additional 3,523,185 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,463 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,478,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,508 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 741.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,974 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of EQR opened at $77.00 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $82.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.48.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $254,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $291,981.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,435 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.