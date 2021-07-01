Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 730.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BXP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.47.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,707,500 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BXP opened at $114.59 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

