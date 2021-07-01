GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Up 355.8% in June

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, an increase of 355.8% from the May 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of GUNGF stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $24.55.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of GungHo Online Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes online computer games, smartphone applications, and console games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was founded in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

