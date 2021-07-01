Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) Short Interest Update

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the May 31st total of 363,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:EARS opened at $3.57 on Thursday. Auris Medical has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Auris Medical by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Auris Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Auris Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Auris Medical by 649,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Auris Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Institutional investors own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in neurotology, rhinology and allergy, and CNS disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

