Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,300 shares, a decrease of 80.7% from the May 31st total of 1,454,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 350.4 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAPIF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mapletree Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mapletree Industrial Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Mapletree Industrial Trust stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $2.47.

Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and income-producing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets.

