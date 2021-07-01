-$0.19 EPS Expected for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) This Quarter

Analysts expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. MiMedx Group reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MiMedx Group.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The business had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.90 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.50. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 250,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 116,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiMedx Group (MDXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.