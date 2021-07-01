Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Position Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,213 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $11,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $99.50 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,096.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

