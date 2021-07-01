Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 629.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 162,451 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 27,874 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $44.35 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.88.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 34.67%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

