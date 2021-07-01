Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,599 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $15,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $85.31 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.79.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

