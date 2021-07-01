Clearstead Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 50.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 478.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

BATS ICF opened at $65.35 on Thursday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.67.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.