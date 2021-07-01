Clearstead Advisors LLC Invests $139,000 in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Covanta by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Covanta by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,090 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Covanta by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Covanta by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,332,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,407,000 after acquiring an additional 492,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,779,000 after buying an additional 185,982 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVA stock opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 442.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63. Covanta Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $18.01.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Covanta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

