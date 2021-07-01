Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,647 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $50.12 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.48 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

