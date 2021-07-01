WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,810,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 131,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after buying an additional 96,112 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 147,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after buying an additional 50,975 shares during the period. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC opened at $88.95 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

