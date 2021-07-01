-$0.21 EPS Expected for Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.43).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 320,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares during the period. 25.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TENX opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.68.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

