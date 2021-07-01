Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stock Position Raised by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Abiomed by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $312.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.15. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

