Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.270-$-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $81 million-$83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.07 million.Asana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ASAN opened at $62.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion and a PE ratio of -41.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.14. Asana has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $64.93.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.85.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $801,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,815.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $9,922,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,203,106.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,780,000 shares of company stock valued at $90,988,200 and have sold 91,672 shares valued at $4,143,279. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

