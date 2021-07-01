Analysts Set Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target at $49.81

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capri by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Capri by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $57.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Capri has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

