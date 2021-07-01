Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.17.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $87.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

