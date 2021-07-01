Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Cuts Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1,241.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 63,854 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Sealed Air stock opened at $59.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.93. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $31.98 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

