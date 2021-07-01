Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 5,114 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $72,815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,044 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 60.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,811,000 after purchasing an additional 702,384 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Sealed Air by 1,289.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 649,202 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air stock opened at $59.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $31.98 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.93.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

