Credit Suisse AG Buys 59,277 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 41.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 201,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,277 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $25,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.42.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $154.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.54 and a 52-week high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

