Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

NYSE ALK opened at $60.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.22 and a 52 week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $2,335,979.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,242,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,462 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,476 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

